Trump: Nobody likes me
Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci.
Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen..