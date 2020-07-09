Global  
 

Trump: Nobody likes me
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci.

Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.

