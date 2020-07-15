Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of INTC, at a cost of $50.00 each, for a total investment of $401,050.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy INTC even cheaper than Swan did, with shares changing hands as low as $48.60 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.8% below Swan's purchase price.

Intel is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Swan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $498,953 shares at a cost of $45.70 each.

And on Monday, CEO Paul B.

Murphy Jr. bought $122,250 worth of Cadence Bancorporation, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $8.15 each.

Before this latest buy, Murphy Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $158,800 shares at a cost of $15.88 a piece.

Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.