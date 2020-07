Annie Murphy Reacts To 'Surreal' Emmy Nomination Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 09:38s - Published 3 minutes ago Annie Murphy Reacts To 'Surreal' Emmy Nomination While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy says her Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series is "surreal." 0

