Health Headlines - 7-28-20

HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM ISLOOKING FOR UP TO FIVE-THOUSANDVOLUNTEERS FOR ACOVID-19 VACCINE STUDY.THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM IS WORKINGWITH THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OFHEALTH... ANDMODERNA... TO TEST THEIR VACCINECANDIDATE IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN.AS WE TOLD YOU LAST NIGHT... 30THOUSAND VOLUNTEERS IN THE U-SWILL BE PART OF A BLINDTRIAL FOR THE VACCINE... WHERESOME GET THE VACCINECANDIDATE... WHILEOTHERS GET THE PLACEBO.THOSE WHO WANT TO VOLUNTEER ORLEARN MORE ABOUT THE TRIAL CANVISIT OURWEBSITE... FOX 47 NEWS DOT COM.IT'S NOT ONLY CORONAVIRUS CASESTHAT ARE CLIMBING IN THE U-S...SO ARE DRUGOVERDOSES.ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C... DRUGDEATHS ROSE LAST YEAR... AFTERFALLING IN 20-18...FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN20 YEARS.AND AS SARAH DALLOF TELLS US...THE INCREASES SEEN THIS YEARCOULD BE TIED TOTHE PANDEMIC.DUAL EPIDEMICS DEVASTATING PARTSOF THE COUNTRY...IN WISCONSIN, OVERDOSE DEATHSHAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED DURINGONE KENTUCKY COUNTY...STRUGGLING WITH A SURGE IN CASESTIED TO A NEW, SYNTHETIC DRUGMIX.AND IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA...OVERDOSE CALLS UP 40-PERCENT.ONE FOUNDATION OFFERING VIRTUALTRAINING... ON HOW TO USEEMERGENCY MEDICATION.

NATS "IT'SGREAT TO BE PREPARED."THE OVERDOSE DETECTION MAPPINGAPPLICATION PROGRAM TRACKS FATALAND NON-FATAL OVERDOSES.SINCE MID-MARCH, MORE THAN60-PERCENT OF PARTICIPATINGCOUNTIES STARTED HAVE REPORTEDINCREASES..35ALIESE ALTER, ODMAP"ONCE WE SAW THAT, WE SAID'OKAY, WHAT HAPPENED DURING THISTIME FRAME OTHER THAN COVID?"ANDTHAT WAS STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS."WITH THOSE ORDERS, SAY HEALTHEXPERTS, CAME TRIGGERS FORRELAPSE: ISOLATION, JOB LOSSES,ANDSUPPORT NETWORK REDUCTIONS.BUT THE PANDEMIC ALSO ALTEREDSUPPLY CHAINS... LEADING SOME TOSEEK NEW SUPPLIERS ORSUBSTANCES.A RECENT AMERICAN MEDICALASSOCIATION REPORT REVEALSOPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS AREACTUALLY DOWN... WHILE DRUGDEATHS ARE UP.DR. PATRICE HARRIS, AMERICANMEDICAL ASSOCIATION"MOST OVERDOSES NOW ARE RELATEDTO ILLICIT MANUFACTUREDFENTANYL, COCAINE ANDMETHAMPHETAMINE."THE A-M-A IS URGING GOVERNMENTOFFICIALS TO RELAX BARRIERS TOTREATMENT..."WE ARE ASKING EVERY STATE TOLOOK INWARD, LOOK AT ANYPOLICIES AND PROCEDURES THAT MAYBENEGATIVELY IMPACTING THE ABILITYOF FOLKS WHO HAVE A SUBSTANCEABUSE PROBLEM TO GET THE CARETHEY NEED."A CALL TO PRIORITIZE A CRISIS...