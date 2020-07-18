Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her husband in the November election.



Related videos from verified sources Lovecraft Country - HBO



Lovecraft Country New trailer - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago Full interview: Michael Williams speaks to John Bolton about Trump presidency



WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams speaks to former national security adviser John Bolton about his time serving under President Donald Trump. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 09:10 Published 1 week ago Jill Biden Promotes 'Build Back Better' Economic Plan To Help Win Back Blue Collar Voters



Former Second Lady Jill Biden was in Colorado Friday - virtually. She's become a top surrogate for her husband's presidential campaign. After touring a Denver apprenticeship program, Dr. Biden gave an.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago