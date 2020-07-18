Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 08:44s - Published
Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her husband in the November election.
Lovecraft Country New trailer - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia..
Former Second Lady Jill Biden was in Colorado Friday - virtually. She's become a top surrogate for her husband's presidential campaign. After touring a Denver apprenticeship program, Dr. Biden gave an..