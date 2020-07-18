Global  
 

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 08:44s
Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her husband in the November election.

