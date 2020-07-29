Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
TikTok CEO Slams Facebook, Calls Reels a 'Copycat' Product
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
TikTok CEO Slams Facebook, Calls Reels a 'Copycat' Product
Video Credit:
The Street
- Duration: 01:11s - Published
on July 29, 2020
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer took a dig at Facebook in a long blog post on Wednesday.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
'We are not the enemy': TikTok CEO slams Facebook for attacking the Chinese company and launching 'copycat' product
· In remarks planned during Wednesday's congressional hearing on tech companies' potential antitrust...
Business Insider - Published
on July 29, 2020
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Democratic Party
Beijing
TikTok
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican National Convention
Facebook
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Jacob Blake
Milwaukee Bucks
Kristi Noem
Lou Holtz
Madison Cawthorn
WORTH WATCHING
'You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America' - Pence
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House