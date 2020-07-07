Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million.
With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
The defensive end is also the first player in Chargers history to earn a deal worth over $100 million.
Bosa's new extension tops one Myles Garrett recently signed with the Browns that included $100 million guaranteed.
Los Angeles drafted Bosa third overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.
In four seasons, the 25-year-old has registered 40 sacks in 51 games played.
Before signing the new deal, Bosa was entering the last year of his rookie contract.