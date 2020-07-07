Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million.

With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The defensive end is also the first player in Chargers history to earn a deal worth over $100 million.

Bosa's new extension tops one Myles Garrett recently signed with the Browns that included $100 million guaranteed.

Los Angeles drafted Bosa third overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

In four seasons, the 25-year-old has registered 40 sacks in 51 games played.

Before signing the new deal, Bosa was entering the last year of his rookie contract.