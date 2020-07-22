Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: WAFD, EDI
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: WAFD, EDI

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: WAFD, EDI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Washington Federal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Randall H.

Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of WAFD, at a cost of $23.16 each, for a total investment of $122,748.

Washington Federal is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Executive Vice President James E.

Craige bought $118,023 worth of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund, buying 15,448 shares at a cost of $7.64 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Craige bought EDI at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.22M at an average of $5.69 per share.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

Craige was up about 1.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EDI trading as high as $7.73 at last check today.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE [Video]

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: RLAY, EBF [Video]

Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: RLAY, EBF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: ALXO, APEN [Video]

Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: ALXO, APEN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published