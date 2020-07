Federal agents to start leaving Portland

PROTESTERS WILL START LEAVINGPORTLAND TOMORROW.IT'S PART OF A PLAN BETWEEN THESTATE AND HOMELAND SECURITYTHAT INCLUDES A 'ROBUSTPRESENCE' OF THE CITY'S POLICEOFFICERS.RIGHT NOW--THE WHITE HOUSE HASOFFICERS FROM NUMEROUS FEDERALAGENCIES PROVIDING SECURITY FORLOCAL FEDERAL BUILDINGS IN THEAREA.PROTESTERS SAY THE OFFICERSHAVE GONE OVERBOARD WITHNON-LETHAL PROJECTILES AND TEARGAS.MAYOR TED WHEELER WAS ALSOINVOLVED WITH TALKS ABOUT THETENSIONS BETWEEN OFFICERS ANDDEMONSTRATORS.PORTLANDERS DON'T WANT TOCONTINUING TO STAND THERE ATTHAT FENCE AND FIGHT FEDERALOFFICERS EACH AND EVERY NIGHT."WHEELER SAYS HE AGREES WITH THEPROTESTERS' COMPLAINTS SAYINGTHE OFFICERS' ACTIONS ARE"UNCONSTITUTIONAL."CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS IS

It's part of a plan between the state and homeland security.

Oregeon's governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters will start leaving Portland tomorrow.

