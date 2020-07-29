Global  
 

UPD searching for murder suspect
UPD searching for murder suspect

UPD searching for murder suspect

Utica police are looking for Justin Peak in connection with a fatal shooting on James Street that happened last week.

Name of the person of interest in the james street homicide.

Police are looking for justin peak....in connection to the death of cleastore jefferson.

Any information call utica police at (315) 690-1834.

Jefferson was shot multiple times in the leg and torso on july 21st.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of peak....call the utica police department.

There was a large police presence on inman place, in yorkville, just before noon,




