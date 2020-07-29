Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, VCSC reminds parents about immunizations

|
"the start of school" is inching closer and closer!
And "the vigo county school corporation"..
Wants to remind parents to get their children's immunizations up-to-date before they return to the classroom.
This is "a requirement"..
And needs to be done by the 1st day of school.
It's important to point-out "that immunization requirements" have changed slightly for the 2020-21 school year.
"1"-change involves "the hepatitis-a vaccine".
"all grades" are required to have "2"-valid doses.
///// ////// "yes were in the midst of a pandemic..
But were so focused on covid 19 & our children getting covid 19 but lets not forget about the other vaccines or the other diseases that are going around" ////// "miller" stresses the importance of getting this requirement done..
And not waiting until

