Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, VCSC reminds parents about immunizations
"the start of school" is inching closer and closer!

And "the vigo county school corporation"..

Wants to remind parents to get their children's immunizations up-to-date before they return to the classroom.

This is "a requirement"..

And needs to be done by the 1st day of school.

It's important to point-out "that immunization requirements" have changed slightly for the 2020-21 school year.

"1"-change involves "the hepatitis-a vaccine".

"all grades" are required to have "2"-valid doses.

///// ////// "yes were in the midst of a pandemic..

But were so focused on covid 19 &amp; our children getting covid 19 but lets not forget about the other vaccines or the other diseases that are going around" ////// "miller" stresses the importance of getting this requirement done..

And not waiting until




