Mother Of Protester Arrested By Undercover NYPD Officers In Controversial Video Speaks Out
Mother Of Protester Arrested By Undercover NYPD Officers In Controversial Video Speaks Out

Mother Of Protester Arrested By Undercover NYPD Officers In Controversial Video Speaks Out

Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted Wednesday to the controversial video of several undercover NYPD officers taking a protester into custody using an unmarked van.

He says the arrest was done at the wrong time and wrong place; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

