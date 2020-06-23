Mother Of Protester Arrested By Undercover NYPD Officers In Controversial Video Speaks Out
Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted Wednesday to the controversial video of several undercover NYPD officers taking a protester into custody using an unmarked van.
He says the arrest was done at the wrong time and wrong place; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Backlash Over Protester Arrest Caught On CameraSeveral police officers are recovering from injuries and nearly a dozen protesters are under arrest after clashes on Manhattan's East Side on Tuesday. Tensions ignited when a protester was taken into..
Controversial Arrest Video Shows Officers Pulling Teen Off Bicycle In Ridgewood, N.J.The video shows a Ridgewood police officer pulling one handle of a teen’s bike Sunday afternoon. A second officer comes over and grabs the boy by his shoulders. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
France: Violent video of arrest of nurse sparks outrageOutrage erupts across France over the way police treated a protester who is accused of throwing objects at officers.