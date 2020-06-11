'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs

[ NFA ] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama -era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in suburbs.

TRUMP: "It's been hell for suburbia." Speaking to supporters from an oil rig in Midland, Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had rescinded an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation, in his latest bid that appears intended to boost his support in the suburbs as he seeks re-election.

The rule established under President Barack Obama's administration in 2015 would have required communities that receive grants and housing aid to assess racial segregation in housing and offer plans to correct it.

TRUMP: "You know, the suburbs.

Some people fight all of their lives to get into the suburbs and have a beautiful home.

There will be no more low income housing forced into the suburbs.

I abandoned, took away, and just rescinded the rule." But critics on social media sharply blasted the move as overtly racist, segregationist and promoting white privilege.

TRUMP: "We rescinded the rule three days ago, so enjoy your life ladies and gentlemen." California said last week it would continue to require local agencies to ensure they affirmatively furthered fair housing.

Trump's move comes as support for the president has flagged in the suburbs, which played a key role in the Republican's electoral victory in 2016 but have soured on him since.

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former presidential candidate wrote on Twitter: "Let's be clear: the President is using racist fear-mongering to say he's happy to dismantle civil rights in search of a political advantage."