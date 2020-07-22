Katie Price will take son Harvey on a separate holiday after he missed family getaway
Katie Price is planning a separate holiday for her son Harvey, after he missed out on jetting to Turkey over the weekend.
A 'heartbreaking decision': Katie Price leaving son Harvey at home to go on holidayKatie Price has "heartbreakingly" decided to leave her son Harvey - who is recovering after a spate of ill health - at home as she heads to Turkey on holiday.
Katie Price's new puppy Rolo has diedKatie Price's new puppy Rolo has died, just weeks after she bought the pooch for her daughter Princess' 13th birthday.
Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospitalKatie Price is "delighted" after her son Harvey was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment in intensive care.