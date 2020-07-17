Researchers Develop Promising Blood Test For Detecting Heartbreaking Illness

Promising new research indicates a simple blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease may be on the horizon.

According to CNN, researchers have developed a blood test to detect the tau protein, which is one of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's.

Their study found the test was as accurate as a spinal tap or a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, which are the current gold standards of diagnosis.

Experts say the day may come in the next few years when a health care provider can do a blood test for Alzheimer's right in the doctor's office.

Not only would it be a game-changer for individuals, it could also help to identify the right people for clinical drug trials.