Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers Develop Promising Blood Test For Detecting Heartbreaking Illness
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Researchers Develop Promising Blood Test For Detecting Heartbreaking Illness

Researchers Develop Promising Blood Test For Detecting Heartbreaking Illness

Promising new research indicates a simple blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease may be on the horizon.

According to CNN, researchers have developed a blood test to detect the tau protein, which is one of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's.

Their study found the test was as accurate as a spinal tap or a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, which are the current gold standards of diagnosis.

Experts say the day may come in the next few years when a health care provider can do a blood test for Alzheimer's right in the doctor's office.

Not only would it be a game-changer for individuals, it could also help to identify the right people for clinical drug trials.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Australian researchers invent 20-minute Coronavirus blood test, first in the world [Video]

Covid-19: Australian researchers invent 20-minute Coronavirus blood test, first in the world

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published