International Tiger Day: Lucknow zoo urges people to adopt the wild cats

Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India
Goat sellers suffer losses in Lucknow ahead of 'Bakra-eid' due to COVID-19 fear
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Pen mightier than the virus? Unique 'sanitizer pen' hits markets in Lucknow, can write and disinfectAvailable in a market in Lucknow, the sanitizer pen can be used for writing besides disinfecting the hands.
DNA
Criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in encounter in UP's Barabanki
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
International Tiger Day
Endangered tigers seen in Thailand after four-year absenceToday is Global Tiger Day and conservationists in Thailand are celebrating the occasion with some good news. Several endangered tigers have been sighted..
WorldNews
British Photographer Shares Tiger Pictures For International Tiger Day 2020
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Covid: Test children, elderly, pregnant women on priority, says UP CM to officialsUttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to test children, pregnant women and elderly for Covid-19 on priority. He stressed on..
IndiaTimes
UP CM should learn how to improve law and order from BSP: MayawatiThe law and order situation is worsening in Uttar Pradesh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath should learn how to keep the situation in control from the tenure of..
IndiaTimes
Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM"Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the..
IndiaTimes
Zoo Collection of wild animals
Pair of rare leopard cubs enjoy new outside world
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
With visitors away, zoo sees animal baby boom
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Forest dept appoints 3 teams for probe: Kerala Forest Minister on killing of pregnant elephant
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52Published
