International Tiger Day: Lucknow zoo urges people to adopt the wild cats

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow appealed to people to adopt tigers.

Total 11 tigers are present at Wajid Ali's Zoological Garden.

"Because of lockdown, we appealed to people to adopt tigers for good cause.

Adopting tigers from our zoo also reduce the expenses of the department," Sanjeev Johari, divisional forest officer, Lucknow zoo.

International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation.