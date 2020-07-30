Pittsburgh Public Schools To Be Audited By City Controller

Parents upset with Buffalo Public Schools reopening plan



Buffalo Public Schools released its 99-page working draft to reopen schools Friday evening. Parents and parent groups said they aren't happy with the reopening plan. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:32 Published 4 hours ago

PPS Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 Weeks



KDKA's Pam Surano has more on the decision and what it means going forward. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:06 Published 23 hours ago