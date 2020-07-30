Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Be Audited By City Controller
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Pittsburgh Public Schools To Be Audited By City Controller

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Be Audited By City Controller

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb says he'll audit the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pittsburgh Public Schools to go remote for first nine weeks of school year

The board of directors of Pittsburgh Public Schools unanimously voted Friday afternoon to postpone...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Parents upset with Buffalo Public Schools reopening plan [Video]

Parents upset with Buffalo Public Schools reopening plan

Buffalo Public Schools released its 99-page working draft to reopen schools Friday evening. Parents and parent groups said they aren't happy with the reopening plan.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:32Published
PPS Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 Weeks [Video]

PPS Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 Weeks

KDKA's Pam Surano has more on the decision and what it means going forward.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:06Published
Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 Weeks [Video]

Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 Weeks

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted to postpone in-person classes and go online-only for the first nine weeks; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:24Published