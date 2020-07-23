Orange County Reports 430 New Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 10 New Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow across the Southland as hospitalizations seem to be leveling off.
LA County Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 4,500 As Case Count Grows By 4,800The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 4,825 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a daily high 91 newly reported deaths, bringing countywide totals to..
San Mateo County Lands On State Coronavirus Watch List; Last Of Bay Area Counties To Be IncludedSan Mateo County has now been included in California's monitoring list of counties requiring additional intervention to deal with surging coronavirus cases. Andria Borba reports. (7/29/20)
Healthcare workers say they are encouraged Alabama Governor extended mask mandateThe number of new positive coronavirus cases seem to be slowing down in Marshall County hospitals, and masks could be the reason for that.