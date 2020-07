Mayor De Blasio Collects Census Information In Queens CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:21s - Published Mayor De Blasio Collects Census Information In Queens Mayor Bill de Blasio went door to door Wednesday evening in South Richmond Hill, Queens, helping collect information for the U.S. Census. 0

