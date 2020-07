Local airport tells passengers to follow rules of WI travel restrictions

REPORT -- WISCONSINIS ONE OF MORE THANTWENTY STATES INTHE 'RED ZONE' FORCOVID-19 CASES.THAT MEANS OURSTATE SAW MORETHAN 100 NEW CASESPER 100-THOUSANDPEOPLE IN THE LASTWEEK.IN OUR LATESTREPORT...WISCONSIN HASTOPPED THE 51-THOUSAND MARK INCORONAVIRUSCASES.THAT'S AFTER 870NEW CASES WEREREPORTED TODAY.FIVE MORE PEOPLEDIED FROM THEVIRUS... LEAVING THESTATE'S DEATH TOLLAT 911.THE STATE'SPOSITIVEPERCENTAGE TODAYIS FIVE-POINT-NINE.THAT'S UP JUST A BITFROM YESTERDAY'SFIVE-POINT-THREEPERCENT.THE APPLETONAIRPORT SAYS THEREARE STILLSIGNIFICANTLY LESSPASSENGERS FLYING.NOW, THEY SAYTHEY NEED TO KEEPAN EYE ON HOW THERECENT TRAVELRESTRICTIONS FORWISCONSIN WILLAFFECT AIR TRAVEL.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVETONIGHT INAPPLETON.RYAN ..

YOU SPOKEWITH BOTH THEAIRPORT ANDTRAVELERS TODAYABOUT THIS ISSUE ..WHAT ARE THEYSAYING?NINA..EVERYONE I SPOKEWITH SAYS THEYNEED TO TAKE IT DAYBY DAY.BOTH PASSENGERSAND AIRPORTOFFICIALS SAYEVERYTHING CANCHANGE QUICKLYREGARDING BOTHSAFETYPRECAUTIONS ANDTRAVELRESTRICTIONS.THE CURRENTHURDLE TRAVELERSFACE IS SEEINGWHETHER OR NOTTHEY NEED TOISOLATE ONCELEAVING WISCONSIN.TODAY WE DIDN'T SEEMANY TRAVELERS ATTHE THE APPLETONAIRPORT."We're still at 25 percentof our normal value."NOW THEY'RE IS ANEW HURDLE FORPASSENGERSTRAVELING DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.NEW YORK ..

NEWJERSEY ..

ANDCONNETICUIT ANDTHE CITY OF CHICAGOHAVE ALLIMPLEMENTED TRAVELRESTICTIONS ..REQUIRING THOSECOMING FROMWISCONSIN FOR NONESSENTIAL REASONSTO ISOLATE FOR 14DAYS ONCE ARRIVING.EXCEPTIONS INCLUDEANYONE TRAVELINGFOR WORK.ACCORDING TOAIRPORT MANAGERS...... MOST OF THEFLIGHTS LEAVINGAPPLETON AREBOUND FOR CHICAGO."You should be aware ifyour destination isChicago, you need tofollow those orders."IF YOU'RE SIMPLYGOING TO CHICAGOFOR A CONNECTINGFLIGHT ...... YOU ARESTILL FREE TOCONTINUETRAVELING."I don't really know how Ifeel till I get there."TRAVELERS SAY THEYARE WATCHING OUTFOR NEW WARNINGSAND ADVISORIES ANDTAKING EXTRAPRECAUTIONS ...."I got some Germx in mybag I got an extrafacemask incase this onebreaks.

I think I'll be Ok,I'll be safe."THE APPLETONAIRPORT HAVEIMPLIMENTED MANYSAFETY MEASURESTO HELPPASSENGERS.THEY SAY ALL THEYCAN DO NOW ISMONITOR THERESTICTIONS ANDMAKE SURETRAVELERS KNOWWHAT WILL HAPPENONCE THEY LAND."Where evere you aregoing you want to makesure you are aware ofwhat is happening onceyou land, so you canfollow safe proceduresthere whether it'd bemasking or quarantining."USUALLY THIS TIMEOF YEAR THE AIRPORTSEES OVER 1000TRAVELERS PER DAY.RIGHT NOW THEYSAY IT IS BETWEEN300 AND 600.THEY SAY IT IS THETRAVELRESTRICTIONS COULDLOWER THEPASSENGER COUNTEVEN FURTHER.LIVE IN APPLETON ..RYAN CURRY ..

N-B-C26.WE WANT TO KNO