2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News Black actors have a stronger presence in the Primetime Emmy Awards than they ever have, earning a record-high percentage of acting nods in Tuesday's nominations.

Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel and producers informed nominees that the Sept. 20 ceremony will be virtual instead of in person in Los Angeles.

Netflix Inc. earned the most Emmy nominations of any network Tuesday, beating HBO for the second time...

Netflix nabbed 160 total Emmy nominations on Tuesday, followed by HBO with 107.

