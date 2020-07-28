Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms
Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms [Video]

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published

Emmys, not surprisingly, abandon in-person ceremony for virtual show due to pandemic

 Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel and producers informed nominees that the Sept. 20 ceremony will be virtual instead of in person in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com
2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News

Black actors have a stronger presence in the Primetime Emmy Awards than they ever have, earning a record-high percentage of acting nods in Tuesday's nominations.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:41Published
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Netflix took back the Emmy nominations crown from HBO, but didn't have the most nominated show

Netflix took back the Emmy nominations crown from HBO, but didn't have the most nominated show · Netflix nabbed 160 total Emmy nominations on Tuesday, followed by HBO with 107. · Netflix first...
Business Insider - Published

Netflix sets record with 160 Emmy nominations; HBO gets 107

Netflix Inc. earned the most Emmy nominations of any network Tuesday, beating HBO for the second time...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

longbottle

Touch Of Gray RT @slashdot: Netflix Breaks Record With 160 Emmy Nominations https://t.co/yMmV23IWIV 13 minutes ago

AndrewOHazard

Andrew Hazard Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever. https://t.co/urrKl7zE5a 1 hour ago

cliptags_eng

cliptags_eng Netflix Breaks Record With 160 Emmy Nominations https://t.co/CI2PrxtB9P #cliptags 6 hours ago

Sammael4ever

Sí #Apruebo Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever - The New York Times https://t.co/LQ48p1ogUa via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

hotflixx

HOTFLIXX Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever https://t.co/zRnVm8Gwao #netflix #hotflixx #hbo #Emmys2020 7 hours ago

kerrydickerso11

Kerry Dickerson RT @ChristmasS07: Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever https://t.co/kJ9pATAtAz 7 hours ago

eeliveblog

#BBNaijaLockdown eelive.ng Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever https://t.co/HdmzpZ2Sla 8 hours ago

niranadedokun

niran adedokun Netflix Breaks HBO’s Record for the Most Emmy Nominations Ever https://t.co/sHdLluPD3n 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Streaming Platforms Dominate Emmy Nominiations [Video]

Streaming Platforms Dominate Emmy Nominiations

Streaming platforms made a big splash during this year's Emmy nominations as Netflix raked in 160. Apple TV and Disney+ also scored significant nominations.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published
Kerry Washington is 'honoured' by her record-breaking Emmy nominations [Video]

Kerry Washington is 'honoured' by her record-breaking Emmy nominations

Kerry Washington is "honoured" to have been nominated for four prizes at the 2020 Emmy Awards, which broke the record for the most Emmy nominations for a single person in a single season.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While 2020 Emmy Awards nominees are celebrating Tuesday morning after their work was honored with this year's nominations, other hopefuls are likely disappointed that their performances and series..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:41Published