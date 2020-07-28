|
Emmy Award American television production award
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published
Emmys, not surprisingly, abandon in-person ceremony for virtual show due to pandemicEmmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel and producers informed nominees that the Sept. 20 ceremony will be virtual instead of in person in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com
2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:41Published
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
|
