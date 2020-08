'Back To The Future - 35th Anniversary 4K Remaster' Trailer

Back To The Future - 35th Anniversary 4K Remaster Trailer - A young man is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling Delorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown.

A fish out of water in 1955, he must make sure his high-school-age parents unite in order to save his own existence.