Fort Worth ISD To Debate School Reopening Plan During Emergency Meeting

Pearl school leaders prepare for students to return with COVID-19 precautions in placeThe Pearl Public School District has given parents the option of letting their children learn from home, but they are also in the midst of getting the actual classrooms ready for students to return.
Arlington ISD Classes Will Begin August 17 With Online Education At Least First 4 WeeksDuring a school board meeting Wednesday night, most of the speakers who addressed the board were teachers who wanted classes to begin online.
Pearl schools prepare to reopenPearl schools prepare to reopen