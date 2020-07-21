Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya blessed with a baby boy
Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle.
