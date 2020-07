Hardik Pandya, Natasha blessed with baby boy, wishes pour in

Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy.

Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo holding baby's hand and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished the couple and wrote on Twitter, "Many congratulations to the proud new parents!

May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever!" India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane also extended their wishes to the couple.

"Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son!

Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you.

Hope everyone is healthy," Dhawan tweeted.

"Congratulations to you both!!" Rahane tweeted.

On May 31, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1.

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.