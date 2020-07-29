New Education Policy 2020: Push for technology amid Covid-19, other key reforms

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy 2020.

Union Ministers for Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, made the announcement in the national capital.

Major reforms were announced in the school education.

"NEP 2020 aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3 pc (2018) to 50 pc by 2035.

At least 3.5 crore new seats will be added to higher education institutions," HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said at a press briefing.

"The policy envisages broad based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification.

Under Graduate education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period," he said.