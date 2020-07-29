New Education Policy 2020: Push for technology amid Covid-19, other key reforms
Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy 2020.
Union Ministers for Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, made the announcement in the national capital.
Major reforms were announced in the school education.
"NEP 2020 aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3 pc (2018) to 50 pc by 2035.
At least 3.5 crore new seats will be added to higher education institutions," HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said at a press briefing.
"The policy envisages broad based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification.
Under Graduate education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period," he said.
Elaborating on the reforms, School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said at a briefing, "Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be continued, but will be reformed to eliminate the need for taking coaching classes". She further said, "Board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development and will also be made easier by testing core capacities and competencies. All students will be allowed to take board exams on up to two occasions during any given school year -- one main examination and one for improvement, if desired. All students will take school examinations in classes 3, 5, and 8 which will be conducted by the appropriate authority". A per the new policy, the 10+2 structure of school curricula will be replaced with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively.
The Chairman of the committee that drafted National Educational Policy 2020, Dr K Kasturirangan said the new Ministry of Education will deal with all aspects of education and not restrict itself to only human resource development. "Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed Ministry of Education, which is much more overarching. It will deal with all aspects of education and not restrict itself to only human resource development," said Dr K Kasturirangan. Cabinet has approved National Education Policy 2020 on July 29. Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit.
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Ministry of Human Resource Development will be renamed as Ministry of Education. Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I on behalf of the Human Resource Development department which will be known as Ministry of Education would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire cabinet and all school, colleges, teachers and students. I truly believe that this education policy is capable of battling with all situations across fields and will come out as a strong source of power for the education system of India."
