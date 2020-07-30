WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona
A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed freight.
