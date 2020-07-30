Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona

WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona

A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed freight.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Train derailment at Tempe Town Lake [Video]

Train derailment at Tempe Town Lake

Future of bridge unknown after partial collapse.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:15Published
Train derails, catches fire in Tempe [Video]

Train derails, catches fire in Tempe

Early risers witness chaos as train derails and catches fire in Tempe.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:29Published
Railroad reports not public record [Video]

Railroad reports not public record

Documents and information related to an early-July inspection on the Tempe railroad bridge that collapsed Wednesday morning are not public records.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:10Published