WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Train Derailment In Arizona A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed freight. 0

