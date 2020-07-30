Nasdaq 100 Movers: CERN, QCOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.4%.

Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 16.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cerner, trading down 4.3%.

Cerner is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 4.0%, and O'Reilly Automotive, trading up 6.4% on the day.