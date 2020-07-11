Jessica Simpson details how she forgave past abuser Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:55s - Published Jessica Simpson details how she forgave past abuser The star went public with her secret past as a s*x abuse victim earlier this year in her new memoir, Open Book, revealing she was molested by the daughter of a family friend during sleepovers from the age of six to 12. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Jessica Simpson American singer-songwriter and actress



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Confronting Her Abuser & Forgiving Her For What She Did Jessica Simpson has opened up about how she confronted her past abuser during an episode of Katherine...

Just Jared - Published 16 hours ago







Tweets about this