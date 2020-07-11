Global  
 

Jessica Simpson details how she forgave past abuser
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Jessica Simpson details how she forgave past abuser

The star went public with her secret past as a s*x abuse victim earlier this year in her new memoir, Open Book, revealing she was molested by the daughter of a family friend during sleepovers from the age of six to 12.

