Jessica Simpson details how she forgave past abuser
The star went public with her secret past as a s*x abuse victim earlier this year in her new memoir, Open Book, revealing she was molested by the daughter of a family friend during sleepovers from the age of six to 12.
Jessica Simpson Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie, 40th BirthdayJessica Simspon turned 40 this week, and the multi-hyphenate mom of three is clearly feeling amazing in her skin. The Open Book author shared a celebratory mirror selfie on Instagram in which she..