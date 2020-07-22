Global  
 

Dua Lipa hints at Future Nostalgia Side B
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Dua Lipa hints at Future Nostalgia Side B

Dua Lipa hints at Future Nostalgia Side B

Dua Lipa has told a fan that she has a second side to her album 'Future Nostalgia' and enough new music to keep them going until 2022.

