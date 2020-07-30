Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen

Australian TV host Neil Breen is dishing about his “bizarre” experience interviewing Ellen DeGeneres for Australia's “Today” show in 2013.

According to Fox News Breen had several complaints about interviewing Degeneres.

Among the complaints employees is that producers often had strict rules about interacting with her.

Ellen was initially going to co-host the morning talk show.

Producers kept changing the plans to the point where she would not even come to Sydney, where the show is filmed.

The whole crew had to fly to Melbourne, at the shows' expense, for the interview.

"They controlled the interview seats, the lights, how it would work, everything.” Breen said Ellen's team told him "you don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her." The host said he was shocked and questioned how they were supposed to interview her after coming all this way without looking her in the eye.

“I found the whole thing bizarre.” He also said the producers of the show were pretend Ellen was hilarious and exaggerate their laughter to everything she said.

He eventually had to request that they be quiet for the sake of the interview.

"Someone get real.”