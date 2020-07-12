Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 questioned "New Education Policy 2020" and said that the policy is either silent or confused on how the reforms mentioned in the draft will be achieved. "Nation was waiting for a new Education Policy for 34 years. It's now here. It's a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system but has two issues with it - it was unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions, Secondly, the Policy doesn't say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved. The Policy is either silent or confused on those issues," said Delhi Education Minister.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 said that reduction of VAT levied on diesel will help common man and will boost economic activity. "Ours is the common man's government, we are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people and will boost economic activity," said Kejriwal to ANI.
Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."
West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital around 17 days back due to heart and kidney related ailments. Hospital sources told new agencies that Mitra died following a cardiac arrest around 1:30 am on Thursday. Mitra's political career began during the 1960s as a student leader and spanned over five decades. Mitra became an MLA from Sealdah Assembly in 1972 constituency and represented it seven times. Known to be a master strategist, Mitra rose quickly in the ranks of the Congress to become one of the most popular party leader in the state. Mitra, who went on to become three-time president of the Congress' West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018, was instrumental in clocking the best tally of 82 seats against the Left Front in the 1996 assembly polls.Tributes poured in for the Congress leader from leaders across the political spectrum. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their respects to Mitra. Watch the full video for all the details.
