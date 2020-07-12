Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow

Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of her central government allotted accommodation, to officials of Central Public Works Department.

She vacated the accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate on July 30.

The Central govt cancelled the allotment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official accommodation on July 01.

