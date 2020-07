Dozens Of Aftershocks Follow 4.2-Magnitude Quake In Pacoima Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Dozens Of Aftershocks Follow 4.2-Magnitude Quake In Pacoima A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland. 0

