Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh on life in lockdown and plans for Tokyo 2020
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:12s - Published
India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh on life in lockdown and plans for Tokyo 2020

India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh on life in lockdown and plans for Tokyo 2020

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh speaks on the life amid lockdown at SAI Center in Bengaluru, and the plans to prepare for Tokyo 2020.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manpreet Singh (field hockey) Manpreet Singh (field hockey) Indian field hockey player


India men's national field hockey team India men's national field hockey team field hockey team representing India


2020 Summer Olympics 2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment [Video]

Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment

Japanese trampolinist Tetsuya Sotomura was pushing for his country's final qualification spot for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year but his dream was shattered when the Games were postponed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Tokyo Olympics: Rings temporarily shelved

 The giant Olympic rings exit the spotlight temporarily for maintenance, after the Tokyo games are postponed.
BBC News
Scratchcard winners trade world tour for UK campervan trips due to lockdown [Video]

Scratchcard winners trade world tour for UK campervan trips due to lockdown

A couple who scooped a £1 million lottery scratchcard prize have been forcedto trade in a world tour for campervan trips to Great Yarmouth and Harrogate.Andrew and Paula Hancock, who thanked their cat Shortcake for their win afterrushing out to buy pet food, had planned to take their son 13-year-old Xavierto the Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Over 60 per cent of Tokyo Olympics volunteers worry about pandemic impact

 More than 60 percent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the..
WorldNews

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:06Published
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot [Video]

Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot

Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the trust constituted to oversee the construction of a new mosque. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board recently accepted the land allotted by the state government, in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered in November 2019. Hussain said that apart from a new mosque, the 5-acre plot is likely to house a 'state-of-the-art' medical facility and a centre highlighting the contributions of the Indo-Islamic culture. The Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress on the plan, although virtual discussions are still going on, he says. When asked about the completion date of the mosque, Hussain says that unlike the decades-old Ram temple movement, the project for a new mosque was initiated in February this year, and so it may take longer than the temple in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:53Published
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report [Video]

Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report

With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet which is over 20 km from the main Ayodhya city, and the site of the new 'Babri' masjid. Some residents express relief at the construction of a temple, while others state that the construction of a mosque would be good, although it won't make any difference in their lives. The stark takeaway from the new site is that the erstwhile dispute is not as emotive an issue here as seen in other places. The reasons could range from the newer generations not being witness to the incidents of the early 1990s when the Babri masjid was illegally demolished, to the fact that given this settlement's distance from the main Ayodhya city, hardly any of the residents ever prayed at the original Babri mosque. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Paatal Lok actor Neeraj Kabi returns with Avrodh [Video]

Paatal Lok actor Neeraj Kabi returns with Avrodh

Right after the success of Paatal Lok, Neeraj Kabi is back with Avrodh - The Siege Within. The actor who also appeared in Sacred Games talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his string of successful shows on the OTT platform and his thoughts on nepotism and the insider-outsider debate.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 13:45Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter [Video]

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter

Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait. He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple. Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu meets doctors treating CM BS Yediyurappa, LoP Siddaramaiah [Video]

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu meets doctors treating CM BS Yediyurappa, LoP Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on August 04 held a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are admitted at the hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu informed that Chief Minister is asymptomatic. His condition is stable and is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections

 BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million, data from the Ministry of Health..
WorldNews
COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru [Video]

COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling coronavirus. These Ganesh idols are made by Shreedhar. Country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh to marry Illi Saddique in Punjab

INDIA hockey captain Manpreet Singh is a busy man these days. And for a change, it's not hockey...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai rains: BMC Commissioner visits Peddar Road where portion of wall collapsed [Video]

Mumbai rains: BMC Commissioner visits Peddar Road where portion of wall collapsed

On August 06, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall has collapsed in Mumbai. Due to heavy rainfall, part of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at four per cent after the meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again [Video]

COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published