Tyler Perry on Challenges of Filming Amid a Pandemic | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:36s - Published
When it comes to getting Hollywood back to work, few industry leaders have been as proactive as Tyler Perry.

Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing [Video]

Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing

Mourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
Tyler Perry providing college tuition for Rayshard Brooks's four children [Video]

Tyler Perry providing college tuition for Rayshard Brooks's four children

Actor and director Tyler Perry has pledged his support to the family of Rayshard Brooks by promising to cover future college fees for his four young children.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral [Video]

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is paying for Rayshard Brooks' funeral and for the college tuition of his four young children, after he was shot and killed by police last week.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:44Published
Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks

Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry will be covering funeral costs for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by police in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

