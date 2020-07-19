Global  
 

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced.

TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result.

Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

