Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sergio Pérez Mexican racecar driver
Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published
Perez returns 'inconclusive' Covid test before British Grand PrixSergio Perez is in isolation after the Mexican driver returns an inconclusive Covid-19 test result before the British Grand Prix.
BBC News
Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published
Racing Point F1 Team Formula One team and constructor
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
How Dunkin Will Cash In On Coffee Shop Closures
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Airbus slows plane-making as Covid-19 leads to £1.7bn lossOrders for new aircraft plunged from 290 in first quarter to eight in April-June Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Airbus has..
WorldNews
Matt Hancock sees coronavirus not as a threat but as an opportunity, just like the Great Fire of LondonCoronavirus has given the NHS tremendous opportunities for innovation, the biggest opportunity in Europe
Independent
'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:43Published
Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile International sport governing body
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this