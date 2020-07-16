Global  
 

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test
Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Practice makes perfect as Stroll lifts Racing Point mood after Perez virus blow

 Lance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.","content":"Lance Stroll topped the times..
Verstappen tops FP1 as Nico Hulkenberg returns in P9

 After a weekend of rest, the Formula 1 circus resumed with the first of two weekends at Silverstone, starting with FP1 of the British Grand Prix. Nico..
F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GP

 Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and thus will not be able to race in this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Perez..
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

Albon crashes heavily as Stroll goes fastest in British Grand Prix practice

 Alexander Albon suffers a heavy crash in his Red Bull as Lance Stroll's Racing Point set the pace in second practice at the British Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in first practice at British GP

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the British Grand Prix.
Racing Point had no issues with Sergio Perez's Mexico trip

Racing Point F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer insists the team had no issue with the two-day trip Sergio Perez...
F1 2020: Perez tests positive for Covid-19, Hulkenberg to race in British GP

Sergio Pérez Mexican racer to miss British Grand Prix after positive coronavirus test; Racing...
How Hulkenberg won the race against time for his shock F1 return

Nico Hulkenberg is making an shock return to Formula 1 this weekend, joining Racing Point for the...
Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test [Video]

Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez is self-isolating after an inconclusive test for COVID-19.

Smiling Salvy returns to Royals after bout with COVID-19 [Video]

Smiling Salvy returns to Royals after bout with COVID-19

Salvador Perez returned to the Royals this week after testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of the team's summer camp ahead of a 60-game season that starts next week.

