Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the British Grand Prix.

Alexander Albon suffers a heavy crash in his Red Bull as Lance Stroll's Racing Point set the pace in second practice at the British Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

After a weekend of rest, the Formula 1 circus resumed with the first of two weekends at Silverstone, starting with FP1 of the British Grand Prix. Nico..

Lance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.","content":"Lance Stroll topped the times..

Nico Hulkenberg is making an shock return to Formula 1 this weekend, joining Racing Point for the...

Racing Point F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer insists the team had no issue with the two-day trip Sergio Perez...