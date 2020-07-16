Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

|
Sergio Pérez Mexican racecar driver
Lance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.
Verstappen tops FP1 as Nico Hulkenberg returns in P9After a weekend of rest, the Formula 1 circus resumed with the first of two weekends at Silverstone, starting with FP1 of the British Grand Prix. Nico..
F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GPRacing Point driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and thus will not be able to race in this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Perez..
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test
British Grand Prix auto race held in the United Kingdom
Albon crashes heavily as Stroll goes fastest in British Grand Prix practiceAlexander Albon suffers a heavy crash in his Red Bull as Lance Stroll's Racing Point set the pace in second practice at the British Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in first practice at British GPRed Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the British Grand Prix.
