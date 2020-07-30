Court rules Judd can sue Weinstein

Scored a v her lawsuit against former hollywood mogul harvey weinstein.

court rules ashley judd can sue harvey weinstein a court ruled judd is able to sue him for sexual harassment under a california law.

Judd filed the lawsuit in 20-18, alleging that in a meeting at a beverly hills hotel in late 19-90's, the producer tried to coerce her to watch him shower and give him a massage, then smeared her in hollywood as a "nightmare" to work with after she rejected him.

A lower court threw out the sexual harassment claim... saying she did not technically work for weinstein at the time.

The judge in the latest ruling says weinstein still exerted influence over judd's career even though he was not an employer.

