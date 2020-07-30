Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications
Texas state Rep.
James White talks about the legacy of former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain.
Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a MaskHerman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 ComplicationsFormer presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.
Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirusBusinessman Herman Cain has died from coronavirus. Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza. He also ran for President in 2012. His death was reported in an obituary sent from his verified Twitter..