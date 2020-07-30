Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

Texas state Rep.

James White talks about the legacy of former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask [Video]

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus [Video]

Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus

Businessman Herman Cain has died from coronavirus. Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza. He also ran for President in 2012. His death was reported in an obituary sent from his verified Twitter..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published