'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor
Duration: 03:06s
Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated.

A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

Gittens has his story.

