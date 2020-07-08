'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:06s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:06s - Published 'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated. A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing. Conway G. Gittens has his story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend