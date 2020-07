Man Walks Again After Spending 5 Weeks In ICU With COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Man Walks Again After Spending 5 Weeks In ICU With COVID-19 Bernie Goldblatt lost his ability to walk for an amount of time. His wife also tested positive but didn't end up with any major symptoms (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 30, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this