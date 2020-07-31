Roseburg businesses excited to expand outdoors

Giving small businesses the option to add more outdoor seating& in hopes of bringing in more customers.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why some say this will have a huge impact on their businesses.

00:00 judd louis, small business owner:?it really a big attraction to people who come downtown with the outdoor seating, especially in the summertime?

00:05 take lower judd louis still is hard at work on the sunnyside theater& the live music venue he plans to open in downtown roseburg later this year.

He says it will also act as a bar and possibly a ca?

During the day& and he says outdoor seating would be a perfect addition.?it will definitely help bump up the numbers and help businesses continue to grow?

Luckily& the roseburg city council aprroved the right of wa?

Permit program on monday.

It will allow businesses& like the sunny side to add extra outdoor seating in parking spaces out front.

Retailers can also obtain the permit& to display fixures, furniture and barricades.?the structure of downtown is probably one of the coolest, but yet we don utilize it that much because there not much outdoor options for people?

00:52 evita:?city staff told me this permit is only good until october.... right before the winter months hit.

But in the meantime, lewis says he hopes the city finds a way to offer this opportunity all year long?

Communications specialist eric johnson says the city was determined to bring this opportunity to roseburg& to help businesses during the pandemic.

1:12 eric johnson, communications specialist, city of rosebirg: wee looking at different ways where we can help sort of alleviate the difficulties our small businesses have had to endure these last few months?

Small business owners can apply on the city of roseburg website.

Johnson says there is no limit on how many businesses can have the permit.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi