Private school near West Palm Beach will begin in-person classes next week

Parents are getting ready for the first day of school at Berean Christian School near West Palm Beach.

WPTV NEWSCHANNELFIVEUS---- A PALM BEACH COUNTYPRIVATE SCHOOL IS AMONG THEFIRST TO START IN- PERSONCLASSE<<“I THINK THEY ARE DOINGVERY WELL IN REGARDS TOPROTOCOL” PARENTS GETTINGREADY FOR THE FIRST DAY OFSCHOOL.

BEREAN CHRISTIANSCHOOL IN WEST PALM BEACH WILLWELCOME STUDENTS TO THECLASSROOM NEXT WEEK&PRE-SCHOOL THROUGH 12TH GRADE.THEY'RE ONE OF THE FIRSTSCHOOLS IN THE AREA TO HAVEIN- PERSON CLASSES IN AUGUST.“SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARINGTHE MASK AND THE A-M AND P-MSHIFT THATTHE SCHOOL'S HEADMASTER SAYSCLASSES WILL BE AT 50 PERCENTCAPACITY TO ALLOW FOR SOCIALDISTANCING... STUDENTS WILL BEON CAMPUS IN SHIFTS.

"RIGHTNOW WE ARE RUNNING ACROSS THEBOARD AT ABOUT 42 PERCENT WANTTO BE HERE ALL DAY, ABOUT 32PERCENT WANT TO BE HERE HALF ADAY AND THE REMAINDER WANT TOBE ON VIRTUAL." IF ON CAMPUS,THERE WILL BE A DAILY CHECK-PROCESS.“THE SCHOOL SAYS ONCETHE STAFF GETS HERE, THEY WILLHAVE THEIR TEMPERATURE CHECKEDFIRST THING IN THE MORNING.THE SAME THING WILL HAPPEN FORKIDS WHEN THEY ARRIVE FORSCHOOL” THE STAFF WILL ALSOBE ASKED A SERIES OF QUESTIONSTO DETERMINE IF THEY HAVE ANYSYMPTOMS RELATED TO COVID-19.“WE HAVE CLEANING ANDSANITIZERS IN EVERY COMMONAREA.

THE TEACHERS WILL ALSOBE GIVEN SANITIZER IN BOTTLESTO SPRAY” MOST OF THE KIDSWILL STAY IN THE SAMECLASSROOM, WITH TEACHEMOVING FROM ROOM TO ROOM."WE'VE SPENT CLOSE TO20-THOUSAND DOLLARS ON PPEEQUIPMENT SO WE KIND OF FEELLIKE WE ARE GETTING TO A POINTWHERE WE ARE DOING AS MUCH ASIS REQUIRED OF US TO MAKE THISAS SAFE AS POSSIBLE." THERWILL ALSO BE DAILY CLEANINGS.“WE ALSO WILL NOT BE ASSIGNINGLOCKERS UNTIL WE GET FURTHERDOWN INTO MAYBE A PHASE 2AREA”“WE ALSO WILL HAVESTAIRWELLS THAT ARE UP ANDSOME THAT ARE DOWN.

WHAT WEARE TRYING TO MINIMIZE THETRAFFIC AS MUCH AS WE CAN INTHE HALLWAYS” A NEW NORMALWHEN SCHOOL IS BACK INSESSION.

"WE LOOK A LITTLE BITDIFFERENT.

WE HAVE FEWER KIDSSO WE'VE HAD TO GO THROUGH ANDBASICALLY TWEAK THE MASTERBOARD FOR THE NUMBER OFCLASSES THAT WE ARE OFFERING."TANIA ROGERS, WPTV,