Calls to child abuse hotlines down amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:42s - Published
LaraFors

Lara Fors RT @41actionnews: As calls to child abuse hotlines are down, Children's Mercy hopes its Child Protector App will help more people identify… 6 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News As calls to child abuse hotlines are down, Children's Mercy hopes its Child Protector App will help more people ide… https://t.co/Au8EF5qsuk 6 hours ago

lotusoul__

Jellz 🌻 RT @41actionnews: Child abuse hotlines have been receiving fewer calls in the last few months, and that's not necessarily a good thing. Hea… 7 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Child abuse hotlines have been receiving fewer calls in the last few months, and that's not necessarily a good thin… https://t.co/Vbfrm3mP8F 7 hours ago

20Schmidtfan

Tim E Luzier RT @ksfortier: 1,750 kids under 18 have died from child abuse in last year. 90 have died from covid. Comparable to flu & viral meningitis… 2 days ago

ksfortier

Kevin Fortier #OskarStrong 1,750 kids under 18 have died from child abuse in last year. 90 have died from covid. Comparable to flu & viral m… https://t.co/RJlEpW5FEC 2 days ago

w11tchm11n

w11tchm11n RT @nbcbayarea: NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit compiled data from the region’s four largest counties showing calls to child abuse hotlin… 3 days ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit compiled data from the region’s four largest counties showing calls to child abus… https://t.co/3e2ZYJtRPE 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

23ABC Investigates: COVID-19 impacting reports of child abuse in Kern County [Video]

23ABC Investigates: COVID-19 impacting reports of child abuse in Kern County

Newly obtained data shows calls for child abuse to the Kern County Department of Human Services have dropped dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:54Published
UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic [Video]

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic

There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
ChildHelp holds online fundraiser amid rise in abuse hotline calls [Video]

ChildHelp holds online fundraiser amid rise in abuse hotline calls

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The pandemic has another potentially dangerous consequence for children.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:04Published