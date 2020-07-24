Kerala celebrates 'Eid al-Adha' today

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers in market these days. Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki. It has been raining heavily since Tuesday night. Several areas in Kochi city, including the busy Jos junction, MG road, Panampilly nagar are waterlogged. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminus in the city is inundated. Water has also entered many homes in west Kochi. Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. With wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses, while last year the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides had wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people including women and children had lost lives at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad alone when the massive landslides rocked the places.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:40Published
M Sivasankar, who is the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister reached National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Kochi for interrogation on July 28. He was questioned by NIA officials for over 9 hours on July 27 as well. He is being interrogated in Kerala gold smuggling case. According to the investigation, Sivasankar shared close proximity with the key accused in the gold smuggling cases, Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 24 had submitted before a special NIA court that around Rs 1 crore cash and 982.5 grams gold ornaments were seized from two bank lockers of accused Swapna Suresh, a former consultant with the state's IT department. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month.
M Sivasankar, who is the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister reached National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Kochi for interrogation on July 27. NIA had issued notice to M Sivasankar on July 24, asking him to appear before NIA at Kochi office today for interrogation. He is being interrogated in Kerala gold smuggling case. According to the investigation, Sivasankar shared close proximity with the key accused in the gold smuggling cases, Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 24 had submitted before a special NIA court that around Rs 1 crore cash and 982.5 grams gold ornaments were seized from two bank lockers of accused Swapna Suresh, a former consultant with the state's IT department. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month.