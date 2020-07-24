Kerala celebrates 'Eid al-Adha' today

'Eid al-Adha' festival is being celebrated in Kerala on July 31.

Prayers were being offered at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed at the mosque.

On July 30, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques of the state, with limited number of persons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.