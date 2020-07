Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash

US President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it.

Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats after raising the possibility ofdelaying the poll as he made unsubstantiated allegations that increased postalvoting will result in fraud.

The president told reporters: “Do I want to see adate change?

No.

But I don’t want to see a crooked election.”