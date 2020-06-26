Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 04:52s - Published
110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current health and safety guidelines.

The brand invites fans from around the world to see new sections of the museum, enjoy exclusive video content and join the celebration festivities online.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Speed [Video]

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Speed

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 05:27Published
110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Timeline [Video]

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Timeline

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 05:35Published
110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Documentation Centre [Video]

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Documentation Centre

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:50Published