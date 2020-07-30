|
|
|
|
Miami-Dade Closing Beaches, Parks Ahead Of Hurricane Isaias
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Brooke Shafer reports all of the county's parks will close by 8 p.m.
|
|
|
Anticipating squally weather from Hurricane Isaias, Miami-Dade is taking precautions.
cbs4.com - Published
|
|
|
|
|