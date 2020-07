Dairy Block has game day special and new seating Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Dairy Block has game day special and new seating 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERMANENTLY CLOSED, BUT 70% OFBUSINESSES HAVE REOPENED.IF YOU WANT TO ENJOY THE GAME INLODO, LOTS OF BUSINESSES WILL BEOPEN.THE DAIRY BLOCK HAS A NEW PATIOAROUND IT AND SPEAKER SYSTEM INTHE ALLEY TO LISTEN TO THE GAME.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 5 Ideas for Father’s Day While in Quarantine



5 Ideas for Father’s Day While in Quarantine Father’s Day may look a bit different this year. Here are some ideas for making dads everywhere feel special while stuck at home. 1. Brunch Cook up.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published on June 18, 2020 These are the top signs you're becoming your father



You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on June 12, 2020