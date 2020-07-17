Global  
 

Get Fit Friday 07/31/20 - Movement Patterns #3: Squats
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Get Fit Friday 07/31/20 - Movement Patterns #3: Squats

Get Fit Friday 07/31/20 - Movement Patterns #3: Squats

The ladies of the Fitness Factor have been giving us great tips on movements and their latest addition is all about squats.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers joined here at the fitness factor- whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: ... with whitney brown.

And we have been talking about working out in movement patterns, not necessarily muscle groups, like many, many of us old school people have been trying to do.

So one is pushing motion, which is going to be your pushup overhead, press pulling.

Whitney brown: pulling is going to be a row, things like that.

We gave you some options with the trx and a tube last week, as well.

So make sure you go back on debbie youtube channel, and check those out if you haven't seen them so far.

But today we're going to talk about lower body.

Beth jeffers: yay.

So we're going to talk about some knee dominant movements or what we call squat moves.

Whitney brown: right.

So if you see a knee dominant movement, you're going to think more squat based.

And next week, we're going to talk about hip hinges, which are more posterior chain based, more like hamstring glute work.

So today- beth jeffers: so kind of like, front, back.

Whitney brown: right.

Exactly.

Absolutely.

So you're going to see our lovely model, who's back for her third week in a row, alison webster.

And she's going to start with our basic squat.

So we sit back into our heels.

You could even use a chair or a box if you're a beginner, so that you kind of have an idea of where you're going.

She's going to grab a weight and load it.

These are some basic squat movement patterns, and then she'll see she slows down.

It's kind of subtle, but she's doing what we call a tempo squat, so just a lot of time under tension, which is a really great way to train, especially if you only have a couple weights at home or at the gym, it's a great way to slow your squat down.

Beth jeffers: the next thing she's going to do is a split squat, better known as a lunge to a lot of us.

Nice tall back, she's dropping straight down, she's not leaning the knee over the toe.

Then she's adding a weight in a goblet fashion.

Then she's going to do more contralateral and this is going to add some more stability and be good for you.

Whitney brown: that's a great core workout, as well.

Absolutely.

All right.

Thanks, alison.

She's so good.

We appreciate her so much.

Well, we're going to talk about hip hinging next week and you're going to be able to see the difference or hopefully you'll spot the difference in a hip hinge and what we call a knee dominant stance.

So thanks for tuning in this week and guess what?

We'll be back next week.

Beth jeffers: yes.

Have a great




